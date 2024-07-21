The government wants to give you up to $840 to upgrade your kitchen — here's why

You get peace of mind and more money in your bank account, and the planet gets a little cooler and safer for everyone.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, the largest piece of climate-related legislation in United States history, it's becoming cheaper and more accessible for Americans to make energy-efficient home upgrades.

The IRA's rebate programs have unlocked over $8 billion for states, territories, and tribes to reduce the costs of installing energy-efficient appliances. That includes up to $840 rebates for Energy Star-rated electric induction stovetops and heat pump dryers.

What home upgrades qualify for rebates?

Energy Star reports that homeowners could receive rebates adding up to $14,000 for switching to planet-friendly appliances and weatherizing their homes, in addition to federal income tax credits that cover 30% of project costs.

Specifically, homeowners can get up to $840 in rebates for installing an electric stove or oven or an Energy Star-certified heat pump dryer.

If you're not ready for a standard-size electric stove, portable induction cooktop burners from brands like Duxtop are a great, affordable option to avoid dangerous fumes from gas stoves while also using minimal counter space.

As EcoWatch detailed, a pilot program in the Bronx, New York, found that apartment dwellers who switched from gas to induction cooktops saw a 35% decrease in indoor nitrogen dioxide pollution, which can cause numerous lung issues.

Induction stoves can also cook much faster than even conventional electric stoves — a win in efficiency and health.

Homeowners who want to electrify other parts of their homes can save even more. Per Energy Star, rebates of up to $1,750 are available for an Energy Star-certified heat pump water heater, $1,600 for attic insulation and sealing, and $8,000 for an Energy Star heat pump. They're also eligible for up to $6,500 for upgrading electrical wiring and panels.

Electrifying your home is one of the easiest ways to save money on energy bills while also helping the planet. However, applying for and accessing rebates can be confusing. Thankfully, Rewiring America offers free tools to help you see what incentives are available for induction stoves and other energy-efficient improvements, as well as find contractors.

Why are energy-efficient upgrades important?

Eco-friendly improvements save homeowners up to $250 on energy bills per year on average, according to CenterPoint Energy, and also protect against extreme weather. For example, having more insulation means you're less impacted by heat waves and cold snaps, as USA Insulation suggests. Solar panels and backup power can give you security knowing your lights will stay on in a storm.

You get peace of mind and more money in your bank account, and the planet gets a little cooler and safer for everyone.

Resources like Energy Star's home savings web tool and Home Upgrade Service Provider Partnership are making it easier for Americans to take advantage of these upgrades and usher in a cleaner future.

"These new resources are key to making progress in fighting the climate crisis and will help make energy efficient options more affordable and accessible, particularly for millions of low-income and disadvantaged households across the nation," Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan said in a news release.

