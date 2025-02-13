  • Home Home

Homeowner sparks debate after questioning if new kitchen trend is worth the hype: 'Far superior'

by Mike Taylor
"I tried [it], and whoa, mind blown!"

A simple question led to a litany of responses about a couple of common kitchen appliances. Redditors were eager to declare a winner.

"From the foodies out there, is induction good or would you always go for a gas stove?" a user asked in the DIY NZ community.

"Not sure about being a foodie but I'd take induction every time," one commenter replied.

Someone else said, "As a foodie who has had both - induction hands down!!" They added that induction stoves heat up immediately and offer "far superior" temperature control, don't create the potential for burns via hot handles (or open flames), and need only "a quick wipe down" as opposed to an involved cleaning process.

There were a few fans of gas hobs, but even they decried the rising price of the dirty fuel. Others were sad they had turned away from induction.

That's also because it can help improve the air quality in your home, which is especially important if you have children. One study revealed that 88% of homes with gas stoves had chronically hazardous levels of nitrogen dioxide; other toxic gases, including carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, benzene, and toluene, escape from the appliances and permeate your house.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

That last point is concerning for a couple of reasons. Long-term exposure to indoor air pollution raises the risk of respiratory diseases, and gas stoves have been linked to cancer and premature death as well. Additionally, the burning of dirty energy sources such as gas, oil, and coal is contributing to the rapidly rising global temperature, which is the root of the changing climate, biodiversity collapse, and increasingly frequent and severe extreme weather events.

Americans in states that have activated programs through the Inflation Reduction Act can also get $840 toward the purchase of an induction stove — or 35% off the average four-zone cooktop.

So, switch to induction. The wonders are myriad.

"I used to be all about gas stoves, you know, the whole chef vibe. But then I tried induction, and whoa, mind blown!" a Redditor wrote. "It heats up faster, cooks evenly, and is a breeze to clean. Plus, no worries about gas leaks or open flames. Cooking on induction feels like I'm living in the future."

