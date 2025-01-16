High-tech camera exposes toxic fumes spewing from common kitchen device: '[Looked] like my whole kitchen was on fire'

A documentary by nonprofit advocacy group Beyond Toxics examined the startling effects of gas stove usage on local pollution. Special cameras and sensors showed homeowners how ineffective burning and ventilation can allow pollutants to creep throughout their kitchens and the rest of their homes.

What's happening?

Beyond Toxics partnered with 17 homeowners to assess their gas stoves and collect data with a heat-tracking camera and air quality sensors. With that information in hand, it could demonstrate issues that may be invisible to the eye. The final report concluded that 88% of the homes had chronically hazardous levels of nitrogen dioxide, which presents a risk to vulnerable populations such as children, older people, and those with breathing conditions.

Why is gas stove pollution important?

The burning and partial combustion of methane produces a wide range of byproducts, such as carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, benzene, toluene, and xylene. When breathed in, these toxic gases and volatile organic compounds can exacerbate and cause health issues such as asthma and cancer.

Only 3 of the 17 houses tested by Beyond Toxics showed exposure within ideal levels in the kitchen and dining room. A third location in each home was also tested, and more than half of them showed unhealthy levels of toxins. Study participants were quick to voice their concerns.









"With the aid of the camera, I was able to see this noxious plume that is dangerous. It seems almost surreal. … I'm eating so healthy, but in the process of preparing that healthy food is also a health concern," John Webster said.

Kelly Ferguson said: "When I first saw it, it really did just look like my whole kitchen was on fire. And I think I was most surprised at how wide it's dispersed."

What's being done about gas stove pollution?

Upgrading to electric cooking, especially an induction stove such as one from Copper, is a great way to eliminate gas pollution. Not only do induction stoves improve the health of everyone living in the home, but they also reduce toxic gas pollution, are cheaper to run, and make for a fantastic cooking experience.

Beyond Toxics is seeking to amend local and state building codes to encourage all-electric stoves in residential buildings. Washington, New York, and California already have these kinds of policies in place. Tax incentives and rebates for electrification can help move the needle even further.

To that end, the Inflation Reduction Act includes a 30% rebate on induction ranges, though those savings may not be around much longer. Making major changes to the IRA will require an act of Congress, but President-elect Donald Trump has indicated he will press in that direction.

