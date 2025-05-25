Homeowner showcases dramatic results after ditching gas stove for high-tech upgrade: 'Never going back'

It looks like induction stoves just gained a new fan. One Redditor posted in the r/inductioncooking subreddit, sharing photos of delicious pancakes cooking on their new electric appliance, and they noted the pros of using the bridge element.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Bridge element works better than turning on two gas burners on my last cooktop," the original poster wrote about the GE appliance.

These energy-efficient appliances rely on magnetic heat as opposed to flammable gas or a hot coil. They can quickly heat things up or slowly and safely simmer for long periods.

The health benefits compared to gas are also outstanding. According to researchers at Stanford University, the methane that leaks from gas stoves in the U.S. is the equivalent of 500,000 gasoline-powered cars. If you have an asthmatic child, replacing a gas stove can reduce the likelihood of triggers. Research published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that 12.7% of American childhood asthma cases come from them.

Many parents also worry about their little ones hurting themselves around the home, especially on a hot stove. Protecting your children from accidental burns just got easier with induction cooking. Unlike traditional stoves, the entire induction unit surface doesn't get hot — just the burner the pan is sitting on. There's also no exposed flame. A lack of flame and gas makes your home safer since you reduce the risk of fire or an explosive gas leak.

Leveling up to induction cooking and other electric appliances can also level up your bank account. You can offset initial costs through federal incentives as well as state-level ones. Rewiring America provides several resources to help homeowners with home electrification conversion and savings. Its website lists Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Maine, Michigan, New Mexico, North Carolina, New York, Rhode Island, Washington, D.C., and Wisconsin as locations with specific rebates as of January 30, 2025 — savings vary up to $14,000 per state.

In addition to converting to electric appliances, adding solar panels is the ultimate energy hack. With solar, your electric bill may eventually go as low as $0 while using that same electricity to power an induction stove or charge EVs from the comfort of your home. Using the free tools that EnergySage offers can help you save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

Other Redditors shared their appreciation for induction stoves.

"It's easier to control," one commenter stated. "Never going back."

"Ours has been in service for about a year, and it's worked flawlessly," someone else with the same 36-inch GE induction model as the OP remarked. "The middle element can boil water real fast!"

