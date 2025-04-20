Homeowner receives cost-cutting advice after considering next-gen HVAC: 'You can claim up to $2,000 as a federal tax credit'

"I would probably do more serious shopping and research than just three contractors giving odd excuses."

A Reddit user asked whether switching to a heat pump would be better than just replacing their air conditioning system with a new one, and they got some helpful advice.

The scoop

Following a trio of estimates from HVAC contractors, they took to the r/HeatPumps subreddit to see if a heat pump would be worth the price premium over a traditional AC unit.

Luckily, one commenter laid out some of the federal tax credits available to offset the cost of this more sustainable system.

They explained that "you can claim up to $2,000 as a federal tax credit now when you file your taxes. … The states will be rolling out the rebates over the next year."

Following Congress' enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act, you can claim cash back on a variety of sustainable home upgrades that help reduce energy usage and lower utility bills. However, you may want to act fast while these subsidies are still available.

It can feel overwhelming and complicated to find the right HVAC installer, but there are great tools available to help you find a system. For example, Mitsubishi can connect those interested with trained professionals through its trusted network.

How it's helping

The operation of buildings accounts for around 30% of energy consumption and 26% of energy-related air pollution worldwide, according to the International Energy Agency. Efforts to reduce the carbon footprint have led to several advancements in energy-saving technologies.

Heat pumps are dual-purpose, providing cool air in the summer and warmth in the winter, and are more energy-efficient than heating and cooling systems like gas furnaces, oil heat, and central air, as Rewiring America explained.

According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, U.S. households that use a heat pump could cut their energy bills by up to 47% on average. If you improve the weatherization of your home, those numbers could go up to 52%.

"There are millions of people who would benefit from putting in heat pumps, and there are incentives made available through the Inflation Reduction Act, both tax credits and rebates, that millions of households can benefit from," as Eric Wilson, a senior research engineer in the Buildings Technologies and Science Center at NREL explained.

What everyone's saying

Unsurprisingly, some of the commenters noted their inherent bias, with one saying: "I mean, this is a heat pump group! But yes you should get a heat pump!"

"Heat pump is only slightly more expensive than equivalent straight A/C. I would get it if you are replacing A/C anyway. Probably do more serious shopping and research than just three contractors giving odd excuses," wisely offered another.

