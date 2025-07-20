Home chef sparks debate after considering upgrade to unfamiliar kitchen tech: 'How can I get used to cooking on this?'

"Overall, I'd say it's actually an upgrade."

Good things come to those who ask (especially on the r/Cooking subreddit). This concerned home chef was in for a major home upgrade without even realizing it.

"I'm used to cooking on a gas stovetop. I will be moving to a home that only has electricity for the stovetop and oven," the OP wrote. "How can I get used to cooking on this? I'm a big cook and worried I will get so frustrated that I will start cooking less."

The community promptly informed the OP that electric is not only the easiest to adapt to — particularly if you're used to cooking on gas stoves — but also suggested that induction stovetops are far superior.

"Induction stovetop is the best choice," the most up-voted comment stated.

Professional chefs and amateur cooks alike prefer induction stovetops for many reasons. Induction cooktops offer a finesse that foodies love, fast response times, and incredibly efficient technology.

Homeowners who are most concerned about safety are also switching to induction. Gas stoves are constantly leaking dangerous chemicals, which is particularly worrisome for young children, who can develop asthma from gas stoves. Additionally, at a very basic safety level, induction only heats pans, not the cooking surface or anything else that's accidentally placed on top. This drastically reduces the risk of fire.

Lastly, cost is not an insignificant motivator. After the upfront cost of buying a new stovetop, consumers bank significant long-term savings, as electricity is generally cheaper than natural gas.

The OP asked if an induction stovetop would respond well to their cast iron cookware.

"Cast iron cookware that OP has will be perfect for that," one Redditor responded.

This dispels a common myth about induction stovetops, as some homeowners assume they have to buy new cookware after switching to induction. Many stainless steel pots and pans and all cast iron are induction-compatible, which is one of the many cost-saving benefits for consumers. An easy test is to see if a magnet sticks to your cookware, as induction uses electromagnetism to deliver heat.

"Electric heating is actually considered superior to gas in ovens since it's drier, which is why dual fuel (gas stove, electric oven) ranges exist," one commenter wrote. "Overall, I'd say it's actually an upgrade from gas once you get used to it."

