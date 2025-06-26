Architect reveals why homeowners are switching to next-gen induction stovetops: 'Reality check'

More and more homeowners are determining induction stovetops to be a more appealing option than gas or electric, for reasons ranging from financial savings to physical safety to environmental benefits. One TikToker briefly explained the advantages of choosing induction in a recent video.

Architect Andrew Mikhael named precision, efficiency, speed, and cleanliness as among induction stovetops' primary selling points, stressing to his viewers that induction stoves are more energy-efficient and more upkeep-friendly than conventional ranges.

"Gas is giving out, like, 90% of the heat to the room," he said. "Induction — most of the heat is going to the cooktop, meaning you have a cooler kitchen." He went on to add, on the topic of cleanliness and safety, "No open flame means less fumes, easier environment to ventilate."

In other words, switching to an induction range can help cut down on your cooking times as well as your energy bills, due to their immense efficiency compared to gas or electric stoves — a win for both your wallet and for our environment, since less energy consumption means less planet-warming pollution. As Mikhael expressed, they're also a major safety plus, keeping nitrogen dioxide and other asthma-inducing gases out of your kitchen, your lungs, and the atmosphere overall.

You can even save money by making the initial upgrade, since the Inflation Reduction Act ensures you an upfront discount of up to $840 when you install an induction stovetop. Due to our troubled political circumstances in America, however, taking advantage of existing government incentives sooner rather than later is key to ensuring your savings.

Meanwhile, if you can't afford a full upgrade, or if your living circumstances bar you from renovating your home, plug-in induction burners can prove a suitable and affordable alternative.

"Reality check … [these] advantages can make induction surprisingly competitive, even for something like stir-frying, which is traditionally with gas," Mikhael concluded.

"We switched from gas to induction years ago and have immediately put it in new homes when we move," one user commented under the original video. "You got all the benefits."

FROM OUR PARTNER Got a ductless mini split? Swap your outdated remote for a smart controller to elevate your cooling experience Klima is a smart thermostat and controller that's very different to a traditional Nest or Ecobee. It’s designed specifically for ductless heating and cooling — like room A/Cs, window A/C units, and mini split heat pumps — regardless of brand or age. Klima helps you save on energy bills and make your life easier by automatically regulating your home’s temperature to exactly how you like it. You can even control your A/C from your phone and monitor usage no matter where you are. Learn more

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



