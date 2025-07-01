Home cook explains the remarkable safety benefits of next-gen induction stoves: 'I don't have to worry about kids or curious cats burning themselves'

A YouTube video from the science channel MinuteFood (@MinuteFood) makes the case for induction cooking technology and why more Americans should consider making the switch.

In the video, the MinuteFood host demonstrates key differences between induction and traditional cooking methods.

"The weird way induction heats the pan makes cooking with induction remarkably different than what I'm used to," they explain, noting there's "no hot burner to deal with."

The surface "never gets really hot, so I don't have to worry about kids or curious cats burning themselves, boiled-over gunk getting cooked onto the surface, or a hot burner igniting some stray oil."

The host demonstrates a "super-nerdy party trick" impossible with gas or electric stoves and highlights induction's speed advantage.

"Induction cooking is FREAKY fast, since you don't need to wait for the burner to heat up, then for the heat to make its way from the burner to the pan," the video says. "Water boils in a fraction of the time it takes a gas or traditional electric burner and turning the heat up or down has an almost immediate effect."

The host acknowledges some drawbacks, such as noise, but concludes that "induction IS the future of cooking; it's amazing what this weird way of heating up a pan can achieve."

Induction stoves are an easy, affordable way to avoid the dangers of gas stoves. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), you can get up to $840 off the cost of an induction range.

Induction stoves are more cost-effective than traditional alternatives. For renters or people who cannot afford a major kitchen renovation, plug-in induction burners are excellent options and relatively cheap, starting at $50.

The IRA incentives may not be available forever. President Trump has said he wants to eliminate these subsidies as part of measures to reduce federal spending. Taking advantage of the incentives earlier rather than later could be worth thousands of dollars.

However, major changes to the IRA would require an act of Congress, making its future uncertain.

If you're interested in more home energy hacks, consider installing solar panels, which may bring your energy costs to $0. EnergySage provides a free service that makes comparing quotes from vetted local installers easy and can save you up to $10,000 on solar installations.

The video inspired enthusiastic reactions from commenters worldwide.

One European viewer noted: "It's so odd to me, that induction only now seems to become the 'hot new thing' in the US. I can't even remember the last time, I've seen a different type of stovetop, they're so prevalent here."

Another commenter said: "Good for forgetful people like me. Would have burned the house down multiple times if not for the induction burner."

A third wrote: "My induction cooktops have never made any sound. That's strange to me. I love them and wouldn't cook on anything else."

