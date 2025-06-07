Tired of cooking on an old, slow stove? The government is giving homeowners $800 for unbelievably fast upgrades

The incentive is part of a broader push to make home upgrades more accessible.

If your old stove feels more like a time machine than a cooking appliance, a faster, cleaner upgrade could save you money and make your home healthier.

The Inflation Reduction Act offers up to $840 off an induction range through the Home Electrification and Appliances Rebate Program, according to EnergyStar.

Induction cooktops use electromagnetism to heat your pots and pans directly, so food cooks faster, kitchens stay cooler, and energy isn't wasted.

Unlike gas stoves, which can emit pollution linked to respiratory issues such as asthma, induction cooktops don't release indoor air pollution.

Whether you're replacing a gas stove or switching to electric for the first time, that's a significant discount for an upgrade that makes using your kitchen cleaner, safer, and quicker.

Renters or anyone not looking to do a full kitchen overhaul can consider portable plug-in burners. They start at just $50 and are a smart way to test out the tech.

These plug-in models are also a great option for folks living in small spaces or temporary housing.

The HEAR Program goes far beyond stoves. Qualifying households can access up to $14,000 in rebates for energy-efficient home upgrades, including up to $8,000 for a heat pump, $1,750 for a heat pump water heater, and more for insulation, wiring, and electric panel upgrades.

These upgrades make homes more resilient in the face of extreme weather events, and they're being made more affordable through these limited-time incentives.

But these savings might not be around forever. President Donald Trump has said he plans to eliminate the subsidies.

While major changes to the IRA would require congressional action, the uncertainty makes now a smart time to lock in thousands of dollars in potential savings.

Making the switch to induction is one of many steps people are taking to create energy-smart homes.

From heat pumps to solar panels, households across the country are embracing technologies that save money and reduce pollution.

If you're looking to level up even more, installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy hack, capable of bringing your electricity costs down to nearly $0.

EnergySage offers a free tool to compare local installers and potentially save up to $10,000.

EnergySage offers a free tool to compare local installers and potentially save up to $10,000.




