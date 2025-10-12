Home cook raves after trying out next-gen kitchen appliance: 'My experience has been overwhelmingly positive'

"It sounds like you've already noticed many of the biggest advantages."

One home cook has been thrilled with the benefits of their new induction cooktop.

They posted a glowing recommendation on Facebook, encouraging their followers to embrace induction cooking.

"I am delighted to report that my experience has been overwhelmingly positive," they wrote.

The original poster explained that not only does the induction cooktop reduce electricity consumption in their home, but it is also more efficient compared to traditional gas stoves.

"Induction cooktops use around 10 to 50% less electricity than traditional electric stoves. … There is less energy loss on an induction cooktop as the cookware heats up due to the reaction of the electromagnetic forces created by the induction burner," the OP added.

"Induction ranges are the most efficient type of range, clocking in at 84% efficiency, compared to gas ranges (40%) and electric ranges (74%)."

According to The Commons Earth, induction cooktops "remain cool after cooking, allowing [users] to clean [them] almost immediately."

This is unlike gas and electric stoves, which stay hot to the touch long after they've been turned off. This can increase the risk of harm to curious pets and children, but with induction, those concerns are alleviated.

Additionally, gas stoves produce carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, and nitrous oxides, all of which are harmful to human health, according to The Commons Earth. Induction eliminates those excess chemicals and doesn't negatively impact air quality within the home.

Such efficiency also significantly lowers costs for consumers. Plug-in induction cooktops are a great place to start, costing as little as $50. Even if people can't afford a full induction range, cooktops are a cost-effective and simple option to start with.

But federal incentives for induction ranges are still available, and homeowners can save up to $800 on the technology.

Commenters were excited to hear the OP's opinion, commending them for the switch from gas to induction.

One person said, "It sounds like you've already noticed many of the biggest advantages of induction cooking! You're absolutely right about the efficiency."

