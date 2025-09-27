Home appliance experts reveal the little-known hack to get $800 for a kitchen remodel: 'There may be … incentives you qualify for'

Experts at a clean energy company are sharing a little-known secret on how to get paid to install a brand-spanking-new kitchen appliance that will save you money and time.

You may have heard about the induction stove: an electric option that uses magnetism to cook food. This cooking option has a number of benefits, as Palmetto explained, including shorter cooking times and much higher energy efficiency, the latter of which is a win for your wallet and the planet.

Plus, these appliances, unlike their gas counterparts, don't emit dangerous gases like carbon monoxide.

While the cost of installing a new induction range may seem cost-prohibitive — with the range itself and modifications to the electricity in your kitchen potentially totaling thousands of dollars — the team at Palmetto shared a little-known hack: federal tax credits and/or rebates.

Homeowners can apply for the Home Efficiency Rebate of up to $8,000 and a Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate of up to $840 through the end of 2025, the company explained.

If you can't afford to make larger upgrades or live in a state that isn't currently distributing Inflation Reduction Act funds, there are other solutions. Plug-in induction burners start at around $50. This means anyone can get the health and environmental benefits at a fraction of the full-range cost.

"There may be state or local incentives you qualify for," the folks at Palmetto added. "For instance, Massachusetts has a rebate program for induction stoves."

"If you've been considering an energy upgrade — whether it's installing an induction cooktop or an entire solar system — don't wait," the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy urged on its website, which summarizes some other state initiatives. "H.R.1 (One Big Beautiful Bill Act) has shown that the opportunity to save money while contributing to a cleaner future won't last forever."

