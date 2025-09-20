Appliance expert breaks down why induction stoves are 'hall of fame' kitchen tools: 'This thing has changed the game'

Many social media influencers have been raving about induction stoves and their numerous benefits over traditional gas cooktops.

One product reviewer, Rachel Wharton, who writes for NYT Wirecutter (@wirecutter), called her induction cooktop a "hall of fame kitchen tool."

In Rachel's Instagram post, she reviews her portable induction cooktop, which is compact and can be plugged in anywhere.

"This thing has changed the game in the summer," she said.

Rachel explains that she loves her induction cooktop because it doesn't heat up the kitchen as much as other stoves and responds quickly and with precision. She also said it's easy to clean and is safe to use because it only works when a pan is placed on top of it.

Rachel's product review shows how you can embrace the induction trend without buying a new full-size stove or committing to an expensive kitchen upgrade.

Induction stoves have become an easy and affordable solution for household cooking, and they help people avoid the dangers associated with gas stoves. You may even be able to take advantage of federal incentives if you buy yours before the end of the year.

If a renovation isn't in your budget or you rent your home, there are affordable induction options available, starting around $50.

Since induction stoves run on electricity, you can increase their operational cost savings and live more sustainably by powering them with solar energy.

EnergySage helps homeowners save thousands of dollars on solar installation costs with its online quote comparison tool. You can even explore leasing solar panels through Palmetto's LightReach program, which allows you to lock in low energy rates for $0 down.

Regardless of how you power your home, induction cooking helps you reduce household pollution and contribute to a cleaner, greener environment where you live.

Users appreciated Rachel's review of the portable induction cooktop and shared their thoughts and experiences in the comments.

"We bought this induction cooktop — I absolutely love it!" one wrote. "So fast to get a boil! So precise on the temperature, too."

"Have one, and it is a wonderful thing for the summer!" another person shared.

"A terrific product and as much control when cooking as gas," someone else commented. "I was so pleasantly surprised!"

