A new homeowner asked the r/inductioncooking community for help with their high-tech Thermador cooktop after finding that even basic egg recipes stuck to every pan they tried.

As they put it, "I know I can't really blame the induction because after all, heat is heat, so I am completely at a loss for explaining why cooking eggs on this unit is so unsatisfactory because they stick."

The scoop

The OP's struggle is common for people who switch from gas to induction.

Redditors noted that the eggs stick because the pan isn't fully ready. Instead of warming the surface directly, induction sends heat straight into the metal, so the pan needs a little time to reach an even temperature.

Commenters suggested heating the pan fully before adding oil or butter to make the pan behave the way it does on gas.

Many home cooks go through a similar learning curve when they make the switch. Another Redditor asked for tips and tricks on how to properly use an induction stove when they realized their newly bought home has one.

Other induction owners discussed the benefits of induction over gas stoves. Among them, induction stoves help reduce household heat-trapping pollution because they run on electricity.

How it's helping

Learning how an induction cooktop behaves can make daily cooking easier. It also offers a simple way to avoid the fumes and risks that come with gas stoves.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Renters or anyone not ready for a major kitchen renovation often start with a portable induction burner, which can cost as little as $50.

Federal incentives can also cover as much as $840 toward the cost of a brand-new induction range, which helps lower the upfront costs.

It's essential, though, to keep an eye on timing since several incentives for home improvement expire after 2025, per Canary Media, while many rebates for induction products remain available.

An induction range is more cost-effective than a gas stove, but that isn't the only upgrade that can make a house more energy-efficient. Even small steps like switching to smart bulbs and adding a smart thermostat can make daily life more convenient while enabling more efficient energy use.

Meanwhile, homeowners who want to weatherize their homes can start by sealing drafts and upgrading windows. These efforts complement smart home upgrades, helping improve comfort and keeping energy bills in check.

What everyone's saying

Most commenters agreed that the problem came from timing, not the cooktop.

One commented, "Preheat longer so the pan is heated evenly."

Another wrote: "Lower your temp. Allow the pan to fully warm until. Oil then butter and then add eggs."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



