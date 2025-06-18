Renter shares honest review after discovering replacement for terrible apartment stove: 'Easy, affordable way to upgrade'

"Before I signed the lease, I tried to make my case once again over email."

A writer shared her experience with the induction cooktop she purchased to replace the lackluster electric coil stovetop in a new apartment and had lots of good things to say.

Writing for Bon Appétit, Emily Farris explained that when planning her move, she tried to convince the leasing company to let her bring her "sexy stainless-steel" induction oven with her to replace the "cheap electric stove" in the apartment's kitchen.

"Before I signed the lease, I tried to make my case once again over email," she wrote. "Unfortunately, the answer was still no — just like it was when I emailed a second time and even offered to leave my $4,000 appliance for the next tenants when I moved out."

It's no wonder Farris didn't want to give up induction cooking. Induction stoves can be a fantastic, energy-efficient way to cut down on pollution and reduce your carbon footprint. They heat much more evenly and efficiently than electric coil models, and they can be significantly safer than gas ranges, which can leak pollutants into your home even when turned off. Since indoor air pollution can be particularly harmful for kids, skipping gas options might be especially important to parents like Farris.

But she wasn't allowed to bring her own oven in — what could she do? She went looking for an induction stovetop to cover over the electric coils, settling on a two-burner model that currently costs about $150 on Amazon.

"I've been using my cooktop for nearly nine months now and I've been pleasantly surprised that two burners are plenty for my household of three," Farris shared. "My little induction cooktop is an easy, affordable way to upgrade a rental kitchen and all you have to do is plug it in."

Plug-in induction burners can be a great option for renters. And single-burner cooktops can be found for as little as $50, making them a fairly inexpensive alternative.

If you want a higher-end full induction stove, Rewiring America can help you figure out how to save money through governmental rebate programs like the Inflation Reduction Act, which may be able to reduce the cost of an induction range by up to $840.

The IRA may not be around forever, as President Donald Trump has expressed a desire to repeal it, so you may want to act sooner rather than later. Major changes to the law would legally require an act of Congress, which is considering rolling back parts of the IRA as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill.

Induction appliances are fast, and they can cook as well as any gas range while being significantly safer for you, your family, and the planet. You might end up choosing between a full stove and a cooktop, but you won't have to choose between human health and energy efficiency.

