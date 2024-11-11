New homeowner sparks discussion after discovering unknown appliance in kitchen build: 'Any tips?'

"I moved to [this] several years ago and couldn't be happier!"

Buying a home can come with unexpected benefits and pitfalls, and one Redditor shared their experience with an unknown kitchen appliance.

"Bought a home and it turns out the stove isn't electric, it's induction!" they wrote. "I have only ever had gas ranges. Any tips, tricks, or recommendations on the cooktop itself or equipment?"

Users chimed in with tons of helpful information, and nearly all the comments were positive.

"I've lived most of my life with a regular electric range because gas wasn't available," someone said. "I moved to induction several years ago and couldn't be happier! Good stainless cookware is a must (I bought Made in) - also, don't turn it on the highest setting initially or your pans could warp."

They added that the stovetop "responds quickly" and is easy to clean since it never gets hot. That means you'll also be able to easily avoid burns and fires.

The hype is warranted. Induction stoves are incredibly efficient, with 90% of their energy going toward cooking your food. Electric stoves come in at 70%, and gas stoves use an inefficient 38%.

This also helps lower your energy bill since you won't need to spend as much time standing at the cooktop. You can also get up to $840 back via the Inflation Reduction Act if you make the switch.

Since gas stoves contribute to the heat-trapping pollution in our atmosphere that is warming the planet, causing sea level rise and more frequent and intense extreme weather events, an induction stove will make our planet — and your home — safer. Gas stoves produce methane, benzene, and other harmful pollutants that contribute to respiratory issues, heart disease, and cancer.

If you can't remodel your kitchen around a new stove, try a portable induction burner. That will allow you to reap the rewards of induction cooking without breaking the bank.

Just make sure your cookware is compatible first — all you need to do is see if a magnet will stick to it, as induction cooking uses electromagnetism to create heat.

