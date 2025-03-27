Experts are alerting homeowners to the hidden dangers of these common household appliances — here's what you need to know

It can boil water in just one and a half minutes, while gas stoves take roughly six minutes.

Clean energy experts have a sobering message for homeowners: One of your most-used appliances could be harming your health without you even knowing.

For traditional gas stove owners, there's considerable danger hidden in the common cooktop — beyond accidental burns for the clumsy. A new video by clean energy marketplace EnergySage explains why upgrading to an induction stove is a great choice for your home, your health, and the planet.

Induction cooktops cook food using an electromagnetic field to directly heat compatible cookware, curbing much of the toxicity linked to gas-powered appliances.

"When we cook with a gas stove, traces of carbon monoxide, methane, benzene, and nitrogen dioxide are sent into the air," Kristina Zagame, senior researcher at EnergySage, said in the video. "Inhaling these toxins in high levels has been linked to various breathing issues."

EnergySage highlights that nearly 13% of childhood asthma is attributed to gas stove use. Gas stove toxins have also been linked to lung disease, leukemia, diabetes, decreased lung development in children, and even early death. On a smaller (but still scary) scale, these toxins can cause dizziness, headaches, nausea, and more.

"The gas stoves in our homes can emit pollution levels way higher than what is considered safe by the World Health Organization," Zagame said in the video. "It says we shouldn't exceed indoor NO2 emissions over 106 parts per billion (ppb). Yet something as simple as boiling water on a gas stove releases a peak 184 ppb."

EnergySage also warns of the dangers of gas leaks, highlighting a PSE Healthy Energy study of more than 480 homes in the U.S. and Canada that use natural gas. The study found pollution in 99% of homes studied when the stove wasn't even on. A shocking 4% of homes studied were actively experiencing a large natural gas leak when visited — one home even had to be evacuated for safety.

Not only does switching to an induction stove reduce indoor air toxins, but it can improve your appliance's overall performance.

"Induction stoves on the market today are proving to be 90% more efficient than gas and traditional electric stoves," Zagame said. "They can boil water in just one and a half minutes, while gas stoves take roughly six minutes and electric cooktops over seven minutes."

Induction stove brands like Copper, for instance, report their ovens come to temperature four times faster than gas ranges. Copper stoves even have a built-in battery to give extra power when needed — including during power outages. As an added perk, this smart battery only draws power from the grid when renewable energy is available.

With all those positives for your health and the planet, you may be considering a switch to induction. And the government will help you do it. The Inflation Reduction Act offers sizable rebates for several energy-efficient home improvements, including up to $840 for swapping to an induction or electric stove.

When switching to a Copper brand stove, those savings can multiply even further. Because Copper's Charlie stove uses an intelligent battery storage system, the IRA offers 30% off the cost to eligible buyers.

The standard Charlie hob, for instance, is priced at $5,999. With the 30% government tax credit, the site highlights that customers will pay $4,199 for the range — and other incentives, like state programs, could lower that cost even further.

But IRA savings may not be around forever. President Donald Trump has proposed dismantling the IRA, which could reduce tax credits and rebates for eco-friendly home improvements like stove upgrades. While significant changes would require congressional approval, claiming savings now is a smart move given the act's uncertain future.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.