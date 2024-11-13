Home cook sparks discussion after questioning popular alternative to old-school kitchen appliance: 'I'd never go back'

"I love the precision, the easy clean, the reduced heat, less wear and tear on my pans."

Eco-friendly chefs know that induction cooktops are the way to go because of their high efficiency and low energy waste.

However, some cooking enthusiasts are still debating what stoves they prefer based on past experience and new product innovations.

In a viral Reddit post to r/Cooking, one person asked: "Gas vs. induction stove? What do you prefer?" to encourage an open discussion.

Though everyone who enjoys cooking has their own opinion on the matter, induction stoves are rapidly becoming more popular and more affordable than ever before.

Induction stovetops are high-performing and can boil water up to 50% faster than traditional stoves. They save time in the kitchen and are easy to clean. With induction, you can enjoy greater temperature control and even heat distribution without compromising interior air quality.

Many people have taken advantage of tax incentives and rebates by upgrading their stoves from gas to induction. The government has previously offered these benefits to promote sustainability since they deliver around 90% of their energy to your food to reduce waste and not release pollutants into the air.

If you want fast and efficient cooking, our guide to the best induction stoves is a helpful place to start your search.

Reddit users also offered valuable suggestions about induction stoves and shared their stories about why they love them.

"I love the precision, the easy clean, the reduced heat, less wear and tear on my pans," one wrote. "It's a joy to cook with our induction range."

Another commented, "Induction is easy to clean, and it heats faster than gas, plus you don't have all of that excessive heat that you get with gas."

"I'm a long-time believer of gas stoves, but for the last 3 years, I've used induction, and I'd never go back to gas," someone else shared.

