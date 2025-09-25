Pro chef sparks debate after weighing in on gas versus induction stoves: 'Many people might not agree'

Some chefs are doubling down on open flames, even when science suggests they might not be the healthiest choice.

Private chef Megan Huylo (@cultmangaia) is one of them. In a TikTok video, she admits she still prefers cooking on a gas stovetop despite growing concerns about health risks.

"Many people might not agree with that, but that's just my personal preference at this point in time," she told viewers. For Huylo, the joy of cooking over a live flame outweighs potential risks.

In the video, Huylo notes that she previously received treatment for cancer, and gas stoves have been shown to increase cancer risks, especially in children. Huylo, though, believes she's able to balance out the risks of cooking with gas in other aspects of her life, and her preference for open-flame cooking simply makes her happiest.

That said, Huylo also highlighted in the video the undeniable advantages of induction cooking: even heat distribution, consistent browning, and water that boils faster than most gas ranges — "which is great from an efficiency perspective," Huylo said.

By reducing indoor air pollution and energy use, simple changes like electrifying your kitchen with an induction stove can meaningfully cut household emissions.

Induction cooking is efficient, and it can also be more cost-effective over time, too. The Inflation Reduction Act provides rebates of up to $840 for qualifying induction ranges, which makes the transition more financially accessible. However, it's important to note that many of these rebates, including those for induction stoves, are set to expire by the end of 2025.

For those unable to invest in a full induction range, portable induction cooktops can be purchased for as little as $50, offering an affordable and effective solution for both renters and those on a budget.

Many viewers shared their own positive experiences with induction.

"We swapped out our gas range a few years ago for an induction one and are so happy with it. We wanted to eliminate dependence on propane and were definitely concerned about health and environment," one user commented.

"​​I was such a gas girl until I started using induction and I can never go back. Mine has so many burner options and quick boil/even cooking is amazing," wrote another user.

For cooks weighing convenience, cost, and long-term impact, induction is proving a popular, practical alternative to gas. While Huylo has made her choice for now, keeping an open mind to these technology upgrades and their ability to help people and the planet is a healthy attitude to have in general.

