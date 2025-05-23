Homeowner frustrated as repeated incidents from neighbors threaten property: 'It keeps happening'

A homeowner was becoming increasingly frustrated with their neighbor, who allowed all sorts of trash, including raw meat packaging, to blow into their yard.

On the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, the homeowner shared a photo of the trash with the headline, "Inconsiderate neighbors keep leaving their trash to blow into our yard." They explained the neighbors recently moved in and "keep leaving trash cans overfilled so all their trash blows into our yard."

Photo Credit: Reddit

They said they've tried talking to them several times, including bringing over a full bag of trash, but it keeps happening. And then in the photo they shared, described as a "new low," the trash from the neighbor's driveway barbecue ended up in the homeowner's yard, including "the containers that held the raw meat." The original poster was "furious."

Their fellow Redditors were just as disgusted as the OP. "Genuinely hate these type of people cause there's so many other people that care about the damn environment," one person wrote, adding that there are people who will lament the state of the environment but allow this to happen.

The OP added that the first time they confronted the messy neighbors, they said, "We didn't realize it was blowing into your yard, we thought it was going back that way (into the woods)." Litter in the woods leads to all sorts of problems, including soil and water contamination as well as damaged plants. It can be eaten by animals and release microplastics, according to the One More Tree Foundation.

Neighbors like the ones the OP was dealing with are unfortunately common, impacting not only the environment but also human health and even property values.

And while homeowners associations can hinder green initiatives, they can come in handy in such situations, as one commenter pointed out. "Drop them back into their yard. Or check the HOA bylaws for trash cans. The HOA doesn't play," they wrote.

Another added: "There is possibly a town/city ordinance against such things. Check with your local police."

