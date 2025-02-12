  • Home Home

Homeowner shares infuriating video of neighbors throwing trash in their yard: 'Won't stop'

The video shows a flurry of garbage drifting past the original poster's window.

by Grace Howarth
Photo Credit: iStock

A trending video has drawn attention to the frustrating impact that littering neighbors can have on your personal space and the local environment.

Whether you're an eco expert or someone just learning the ropes of sustainability, one of the most fundamental elements of looking after the planet is not littering — but what can you do if your neighbors are discarding trash in your garden?

A clip posted on the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit shows how exasperating it is to be on the receiving end of a neighbor's littering, though maybe 'majorly infuriating' would be a better way to describe this post.

The Neighbors' children who live above us won't stop throwing trash at our garden
byu/The_Missing_Bracket inmildlyinfuriating

The video shows a flurry of garbage drifting past the original poster's window. The caption states the children of the upstairs neighbors are the litterbugs and that they "won't stop throwing trash" into the OP's garden.

Empty plastic bottles, scraps of paper, clumps of tissues — it seems there's no end to the trash these kids can get their hands on to toss. The relentless stream of garbage flung from the window makes it look as though the children are amusing themselves by littering. 

Beyond being an eyesore, littering can pose a whole host of problems for human health and the safety of wildlife. While the kids in the video might not understand the extent of the damage they're doing to the planet or the neighbor's plot, they are still causing pollution, which ruins the natural beauty of the Redditor's garden and could even lower property value

Watch now: Fan-favorite meal kit company debuts products in grocery stores nationwide

Nonprofit organizations like Keep America Beautiful exist to educate on the harms of littering and campaign for the beautification of local environments. Increasing the number of bins on busy sidewalks can reduce littering. Additionally, teaching your kids not to litter or joining a local litter-picking group are great ways to improve your surroundings while building a community of like-minded people looking out for the planet.

Enraged responses to the video showed commenters found the mischievous children's behavior unacceptable. 

"That's like … a lot of trash. From the title I thought it'd be like one or two things, they're being deliberate … ," wrote one

"Maybe the [parents] are unaware that their child is doing this so I'd give them one chance. Do it again and it's the parents fault, not the child's," someone else commented.

