Homeowner frustrated after realizing neighbors dumped garbage in their recycling bin: 'Not a public trash can'

"I can't put mine out until midnight the night before or this happens."

If you're lucky enough to live in a city that offers free recycling, you probably take full advantage of the service. However, that's not so easy to do when inconsiderate passersby dump trash in your recycling bin.

Unfortunately, one Redditor found themselves in that exact situation and vented their frustration in the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Other people used my recycling bin as a trash can, so it got skipped," the original poster wrote in the post.

"There was a sticker on it saying that my bin could not be emptied due to [being] unsorted," they said.

The first photo revealed a blue recycling container full of cardboard boxes that the OP had placed in the bin, along with several plastic bottles, an aluminum can, and a black plastic tray that others had thrown on top.

The recycling service stuck a yellow note on the bin that reads, "Sorry we could not collect it all." It lists a few rules to remember, including not mixing paper or cardboard with bottles, cans, or plastics.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Because a few strangers carelessly tossed their plastic in the OP's recycling, it was no longer deemed acceptable.

Recycling services can be frustrating to navigate because of specific guidelines on what can and can't be recycled. However, you can check with your city to find out if it offers recycling and what materials are accepted.

While plastic recycling needs serious reform, programs for certain plastics, glass, paper, cardboard, and aluminum are more successful.

Recycling properly keeps harmful waste out of landfills, which produce toxic methane gas that contribute to the warming of our planet.

In 10 states, you can get paid to recycle empty cans and bottles, and some companies will even take your old electronics or clothes in exchange for cash or store credit.

Plenty of options exist to keep our planet clean and our wallets fuller, but making even one eco-friendly choice can have a positive ripple effect.

"I can't put mine out until midnight the night before or this happens. And like yours, almost always something nasty. It's like OK … if you want the world to burn fine, but get over it if some people like to recycle," one commenter shared.

"Seriously, [and] it would be wonderful if public trash bins were a thing (they are in some countries, including ones with separate sections for various recyclables), but they're not & a recycling bin is not a public trash can," the OP replied.

Another simply said, "I f****** hate when that happens. Infuriating indeed."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.