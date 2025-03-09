Outraged onlookers slam driver for reckless behavior on city street: 'The absolute worst'

"No car needs to be that big ever."

If ever there was a time for a tow truck or the infamous parking boot you wouldn't wish upon your worst enemy, this was it.

A Reddit user shared an awful parking job by a massive Dodge Ram to an anti-car subreddit. In their post, they alleged that the driver had "been parked there for 2 hours" with "no flashers" and was "not unloading."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo supports the Redditor's assessment that the truck is "about 3 feet from the curb and completely blocking the bike path." It's worth pointing out that the truck is so large that it would likely obstruct the path even if parked more competently.

Trucks of this size can be a menace to bikers and pedestrians. They have inferior visibility and can block pedestrian and bike paths even when parked properly.

Still, the motorist's inconsiderate behavior makes it harder and more dangerous for people to reap the benefits of ditching their cars for bikes. These can include getting exercise, saving money, and lowering their contributions to tailpipe and noise pollution.

An overall move away from car dominance can lead to a richer-feeling neighborhood, where the sounds of music, nature, and other humans can replace honking horns and traffic noises.

That sort of noise pollution may stunt children's development. The air pollution from cars raises public health concerns that can be improved by a transition to cleaner electric vehicles.

To make progress on this front, public transit options, sidewalks, and bike lanes must be available and protected.

It's a problem that many drivers use bike lanes as haphazard passing lanes and impromptu parking spots. Fortunately, some municipalities, including Pittsburgh, are taking action against motorists who park illegally. More has to be done, but ticketing cars is a good start.

Commenters on Reddit hoped the rogue parker would face consequences for the egregious parking job.

"Check if your city has a way to report cars illegally parked, many do," one suggested. "Just be sure to photograph the car & license plate in a way to clearly show the violation so a ticket can be issued."

"A black Dodge RAM too," a Redditor noted. "The absolute worst."

"No car needs to be that big ever," a user opined.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.