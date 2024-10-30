Video highlights problematic trend taking over US roadways: 'We need a better excuse'

No, your mind isn't playing tricks on you. Pickup trucks in the U.S. are rapidly getting bigger, and that size is posing more of a problem.

A TikToker named molesrcool (@molesrcool) highlighted a striking example of the problem in a video on TikTok.

The TikTok kicks off with an image of what they call the "average parking lot in America" filled with "pavement princesses as far as the eye can see."

As they note, that middle area is meant for people to walk, not traverse treacherously through tow hitches. They note that most drivers don't even use those more than once a year.

Next, they counterpose a big pickup with what they say is the average car in Europe. Pickup trucks in Europe are exceedingly rare while compact hatchbacks are very common, according to the TikToker.

When it comes to work trucks in Europe, the TikToker shows a "modestly sized" van that they say is superior to the pickup truck in numerous ways, including storage, economy of space, and accessibility.

What about even bigger jobs in Europe? For those, they show the example of cab-over trucks that they note have superior visibility and more practical use of space, while also being safer for everyone. Their final point is that Europe has all the use cases we have, whether that's agriculture, towing, or construction.

"We need a better excuse than I tow my sister's jet ski to the lake once a year," the TikToker concludes.

They're definitely onto something as America's love of increasingly large pickup trucks creates major issues.

Safety is a definite one, as pedestrian fatalities are 45% more likely to occur involving cars with higher front ends. The poorer visibility and blind spots are a major hazard for walkers. Big trucks dominating the roadways and parking lots can also make walking a dangerous chore.

All that capability and size goes to waste as most truck drivers rarely tap into the real uses of the truck and instead prefer them for the aesthetic.

Another concerning aspect is fuel usage. While there are EV options, many pickup trucks are leaders in air pollution, which contributes to our dirty energy problem and warms the planet.

Commenters on TikTok backed up the original poster's POV.

"You just know that's an office parking lot," one remarked.

Another called vans "more practical in every way." They added that "the real working person vehicle is not the pickup."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.