Study uncovers staggering health impact of electric cars: 'A significant, quantifiable impact'

A new study from the University of Toronto shows that switching to electric cars in the U.S. could save up to $188 billion in health costs by 2050, according to The Ticker.

The research demonstrates that when Americans trade gas-powered cars for electric ones, everybody breathes cleaner air.

The University of Toronto team looked at two possible futures. In one, we keep driving regular cars that get more efficient over time; in the other, all new vehicles sold by 2035 are electric, matching goals set by several countries, including Canada.

Electric cars cut down on nitrogen oxides, sulfur oxides, and tiny particles that hurt our lungs and hearts. These pollutants hit lower-income neighborhoods particularly hard, so switching to electric vehicles could help create healthier communities across the board.









"Internal combustion vehicles produce many air pollutants that have a significant, quantifiable impact on public health," said Professor Marianne Hatzopoulou, who helped lead the study. "When we talk about electric cars, people often think about fighting overheating first. But clearing up other types of air pollution matters just as much for our health."

The money saved from fewer doctor visits and hospital stays adds up fast: between $84 billion and $188 billion by 2050. That's real cash back in American pockets, plus the gift of cleaner air for our kids and grandkids.

But we need clean electricity powering those cars to see the full benefits. If power plants keep burning dirty fuels, we could lose anywhere from $32 billion to $71 billion. Thankfully, the U.S. is already moving toward renewable energy, making electric cars an even more intelligent choice for our health and wallets.

The researchers point out that electric cars work best as part of a bigger picture. Walking more, biking, public transit, and building homes closer together help create healthier cities. But right now, choosing an electric car is one of the simplest ways families can save money while making their neighborhoods healthier.

