Image of massive truck parked next to older vehicle sparks debate: 'Big trucks and SUVs are deadlier'

A side-by-side comparison of two Chevrolet Silverado 2500s raised questions in the r/pics subreddit.

"Same make, model, and colour, 30 years apart," the poster wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

One Redditor cited NPR, which reported in November: "Pedestrian fatalities in the U.S. have been climbing steadily, to their highest level in more than 40 years. The number of pedestrian deaths is growing faster than traffic fatalities overall, jumping more than 80% since 2009."

The outlet detailed research by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which showed pedestrians are 45% more likely to be killed when struck by a vehicle with a higher front end than smaller cars and sport utility vehicles. IIHS President David Harkey said the results were expected but not to that degree.

NPR noted that transportation safety experts also pointed to road design and faster driving speeds as contributing to the risks posed by bigger vehicles.

The study compared pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans with hood heights of over 40 inches to vehicles with hood heights of 30 inches or less.

"Vehicles with a blunt front profile were 26% more likely to cause pedestrian fatalities than those with sloped fronts," NPR added.

As Harkey told the outlet, taller vehicles tend to push pedestrians underneath, resulting in more head injuries and more severe injuries. Smaller vehicles don't present the same crash incompatibility, poor visibility, or blindspot problems either.

That first issue was detailed in a "great video about the subject" by CBC Vancouver, to which one commenter provided a link and said, "Big trucks and SUVs are deadlier for everyone outside of one."

As one user pointed out, this is a selling point for some, who reason that their huge vehicle will incur less damage than the other car in a crash and protect everyone inside.

Those who disagree with this zero-sum logic can channel their righteous indignation into action, advocating for walkable cities and infrastructure that don't prioritize vehicles over people. Such examples improve residents' health, are better for the environment, and even increase business.

Many users who commented on the post pined for the good old days.

"I wish they made small pickups like they did in the late 90s/early 00s," one wrote. "I'd buy a Ranger or S10 if they made new ones just like they did back then. Maybe with a better stereo and a backup camera."

Another added: "My dad recently gave me his 2001 Dakota. Great size, awesome for utility. Nice 4.7 V8 so it has enough power to lug me and my singular bike lmao."

"Give me the little one again," someone else agreed, while a fourth commenter replied, "But they would have trouble charging you 80k to buy that."

