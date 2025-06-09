Gardener accidentally discovers game-changing method for thriving plants: 'I will never have a garden without them'

"I know what I'll be using next year."

Growing this delicious wild berry will keep bugs off your precious crops.

The scoop

TikTok gardener TheZenHenAndTheHoneyBee (@thezenhenandthehoneybee) urged others to try out companion planting after accidentally discovering her huckleberry plant's success.

#organicgardening #growingtomatoes #growingpeppers #growingpotatoes ♬ original sound - TheZenHenandTheHoneyBee @thezenhenandthehoneybee Companion Planting is a game changer for those of us growing food without pesticides. Trap planting is one of my favorite ways to utilize companion planting. Gardening with nature truly is the solution to many gardening issues especially when it comes to natural pest control. I'm your Huckleberry 😏 #companionplanting

"Huckleberry, specifically these are garden huckleberries, are the absolute best companion plant I have ever used, and I love companion planting," Bree says. "... I planted these in between my sweet potatoes, my hot peppers, and my tomatoes, and all of those crops are completely pristine and free of insects."

Companion planting involves planting certain crops next to one another, usually to control pests, attract pollinators, or improve the soil. Planting basil alongside your tomatoes will deter aphids, whereas planting nasturtiums next to beans can attract bees and butterflies.

How it's helping

One major benefit of companion planting is eliminating the need for harsh pesticides, which can't discern between annoying pests and the "good" bugs, like bees and butterflies. Pesticides can result in lower yield and reduced soil quality.

They aren't good for humans, either. Pesticides can remain on crops even after they're washed. Long-term exposure to pesticides can increase the risk of respiratory issues, certain cancers, and reproductive harm.

Companion planting is a great way to keep the bad bugs at bay without using dangerous chemicals. Some companion plants, like blackberries, attract bugs to act as a sacrifice of sorts. Pests will snack on the companion plant, rather than your main crop. Other companion plants deter pests with their strong smell, like basil and sage.

By managing pests, companion planting makes it easier to grow your own food. Not only do you get to enjoy fresh, nutritious, pesticide-free fruits and veggies straight from your yard, but you may notice an improvement in your mental and physical health, too. Spending time in the garden can reduce stress, increase happiness, and even lower the risk of certain diseases, like cancer and dementia.

What everyone's saying

Gardeners in the comments were eager to try the trick out.

"I tried these this year because of you! I will never have a garden without them. Even the aphids love them and everything else looks amazing," one user said.

"I know what I'll be using next year," another commented.

"Wow," a third wrote. "Thank you so much for sharing."

