New study uncovers unexpected activity that may keep brain sharp later in life: 'Use it or lose it'

Do you want to keep your brain sharp into your golden years? Then pick up a shovel and get planting!

A study from the University of Edinburgh has linked gardening with improved thinking skills as we age. The researchers looked at the lifestyles of hundreds of older adults, finding that those who spent time gardening had better cognitive function in later life than those who did not.

"Engaging in gardening projects, learning about plants, and general garden upkeep involves complex cognitive processes such as memory and executive function," lead author Janie Corley explained in a news release from the university. "Consistent with the 'use it or lose it' framework of cognitive function, more engagement in gardening may be directly associated with a lower risk of cognitive decline."

It is important to note that the researchers admitted that their results don't necessarily prove that gardening directly boosts cognitive ability. That's because factors not included in the analysis, such as the level of greenery in a neighborhood or social interaction while gardening, could have also played a part.

However, this isn't the first time researchers have linked gardening with positive health impacts. For instance, another study found that people who garden eat more fiber and get more physical activity. Plus, a different study concluded that community gardening can decrease stress and increase optimism.

Gardening is also good for the environment. For instance, adding native plants to your landscape can help support important local pollinators such as bees and butterflies.

If you don't have space for an outdoor garden, you can also bring the health benefits inside. Researchers found that indoor plants improve mental health as well.

"Overall, these findings suggest that engaging in gardening activities may contribute modestly to healthy cognitive functioning up to the eighth decade of life," the University of Edinburgh researchers concluded. "Although physical activity was higher in gardeners, it did not explain the gardening and cognitive function relationship."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.