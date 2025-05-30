Homeowner shares brilliant hack for reusing old toilet paper rolls: 'Absolutely genius'

In the colder months, the last thing one wants to do is spend hours trying to get their fire to spark. One homeowner, Sara Councell (@saracouncell), shared a brilliant solution to this on TikTok. The hack takes nearly no time and can be done with materials you usually throw away.

The scoop

In the video, the homeowner pans over to a storage container packed with toilet rolls. Each toilet roll is filled with dryer lint. The creator said that she collects the toilet rolls throughout the year and saves them for when the colder months arrive.

"It's not glamorous, but it's flammable," the creator wrote in the caption of the video.

She then shared a photo of her cozy wood stove set alight from the recycled fire starters.

How it's helping

To avoid unnecessary trips to the store for fire starters, this method works perfectly. It also allows one to finally know what to do with their excess toilet rolls and lint that builds up throughout the year, but does not need to be thrown out.

Reusing items that are typically thrown out or recycled is a genius way to reduce demand for supply chains. Additionally, it keeps cardboard out of landfills, which can add to the already tremendous amount of waste that impacts groundwater and ecosystems. In the meantime, it mitigates the abundance of items that are brought to recycling facilities.

Hundreds of hacks have popped up on what to do with old toilet paper rolls. With the average American typically going through 141 rolls of toilet paper per year, this gives one endless opportunities to try reusable and money-saving hacks.

Hacks like enrichment activities for pets and children, as well as gardening ideas, have all sprouted from reusing toilet rolls. Some have even used toilet rolls for styling their hair. All these ideas can significantly reduce your spending, as pets and children's toys can come with a hefty price tag.

What everyone's saying

Fellow TikTokers believed the hack was a great idea.

"I've started doing this too, absolutely genius!" one wrote.

Others offered even more expertise on how to maximize their fire starter abilities.

"If you drip candle wax in them, they pack more too and last a tad longer, especially for outside fires," another user added.

