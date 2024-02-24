Woman shares simple camping hack to put dryer lint to good use: ‘This is why you save everything’

The next time you’re about to throw away your dryer lint, think twice. Thanks to a simple hack, your dryer lint will come in handy on your next outdoor adventure.

Sustainability guru ReLauren (@relauren) shared a genius way to reuse your dryer lint and toilet paper rolls to start a campfire.

The scoop

Dryer lint is a great natural fire starter. Instead of throwing out your lint, set it aside and save it for your next camping trip.

In her viral video, ReLauren shows an easy way to make portable fire starters that you can keep or give as gifts.

Simply take a handful of dryer lint and stuff it inside a toilet paper roll. The toilet paper roll holds the dryer lint together, making it a great fire starter for you to use while camping.

Since ReLauren was giving the fire starters to her camping friends, she wrapped the toilet paper rolls in recycled paper.

“This is why you save everything,” says ReLauren. “We use them a lot while we’re camping, so I figured they’re a really good gift for our other friends who go camping.”

How it’s helping

With ReLauren’s simple hack, you can save money and make your own DIY fire starters instead of purchasing a fire starter kit at the store.

Reusing your dryer lint and toilet paper rolls also reduces the total amount of waste your household generates. When dryer lint is thrown out, it ends up in a landfill where it takes years to break down. Some particles in lint never break down and can leak into the waterways, threatening the health of aquatic organisms.

Finding creative and sustainable ways to reduce, reuse, and recycle is an easy way to help the environment.

What everyone’s saying

TikTokers were grateful to find an account dedicated to sharing sustainability hacks and climate awareness.

“Your page made me cry happy tears,” commented one user. “Thank you, thank you, thank you for promoting such important IMPORTANT topics.”

“I would be so happy if someone gave me this!” wrote another user.

“Oh my gosh, BRILLIANT!!! I’ve been tossing both out, but now I can’t wait to use them!” responded one user.

“Literally ran to my laundry room and made them,” commented another TikToker.

