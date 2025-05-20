Dog owner shares money-saving hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'This is such a good idea'

A dog doesn't care about its new toy's price tag or former use. It only cares that the toy is fun and rewarding.

That's why a TikToker's DIY toy for your pooch is a perfect way to find a new use for an oft-discarded household item.

The scoop

TikTok creator Kelsey Eaton (@kelsey_eaton) shared the easy hack, which will be a winner with many good boys and girls.

Kelsey opened the video by introducing the concept as a dog enrichment idea that requires just an old toilet paper roll and some treats. To begin, crumple up one side of the roll so it can hold the treats and provide your dog with a task to complete for the reward.

Then, put the treats in the open side and fold it so it closes like the other side. The roll will now resemble a burrito and provide a fun diversion for dogs, which can chew their way to deliciousness. The dog in the video, Nova, took to the roll quickly and immediately carried it off to the couch.

"Your dog will love it," Kelsey wrote in the caption. "It keeps Nova busy."

How it's helping

This hack is a boon for pet owners who want to save money on dog toys, which often have hefty price tags. Other DIY toys for pups include ones made from fabric scraps and old T-shirts.

Kelsey's idea is also a great way to repurpose a frequently thrown-out item. Other industrious consumers have used toilet paper rolls as entertainment for toddlers and valuable gardening accessories.

This hack keeps cardboard out of landfills and benefits the planet by not contributing to the production of more dog toys. Some dog toys feature hefty quantities of plastic, which could be bad news for your pet's health.

What everyone's saying

Kelsey's hack and Nova were big hits with other TikTokers.

"Wait, this is such a good idea!!!" one reacted.

"Omg so cool," another added. "Cute puppy btw."

A few dog owners did share a pesky problem.

"Mine just eats the roll lol," one said.

For users who want to try the hack for the first time with their dog, don't fret. Your pup will likely be OK if they sneak a few small bites. However, Rover.com shared some information and tips regarding cardboard consumption.

