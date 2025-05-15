First-time gardener runs into unexpected setback after using toilet paper rolls to start seeds: 'Do I need to replant these?'

A novice gardener opted to use discarded toilet paper rolls as biodegradable planters. However, they encountered a slight problem that forced them to take to the r/gardening subreddit to find some peace of mind.

The scoop

Cardboard toilet paper and paper towel rolls can be easily transformed into biodegradable seed starting pots. This is a great way to both recycle and save money on containers while cultivating your garden. You can use entire rolls as root trainers for various plants to encourage deeper root growth.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

However, as the original poster found out, wet cardboard can be the perfect environment for mold growth, especially in warmer conditions.

In their post, the self-proclaimed "first timer" shared a handful of pictures that showed a decent amount of mold surrounding their toilet paper roll and egg carton planters. "Planted some seeds in toilet roll tubes and egg cartons but [the soil is] going mouldy?" the OP wrote. "Do I need to replant these and any advice on how to avoid mould?"

How it's helping

Cardboard can be a cost-saving and useful tool for weed suppression, soil improvement, and habitat creation. It can act as a physical barrier against weeds before decomposing into the soil, improving the structure and nutrient levels. Since cardboard toilet paper rolls are made from trees, they can be excellent alternatives to planter boxes.

Repurposing discarded household items is not only a money-saving hack; it also keeps waste out of overcrowded landfills.

However, as one commenter noted, mold growth can be an unwanted sight for gardeners. It is also a helpful indicator of an issue that should be corrected. "Mold on the soil is a red flag for overwatering and/or overly moist potting mix, but [it] is otherwise harmless," the Redditor wrote.

Mold near or on a plant is a fairly common problem that doesn't typically harm seedlings, as Iowa State University Extension and Outreach noted. While it can be a sign of poor planting conditions, the mold can be eliminated without replanting. It is recommended to stay on top of mold growth as it happens to prevent future plant disease or even the attraction of pests, as The Spruce detailed.

What everyone's saying

In the comments section, another user offered solid advice that appeared to click with the OP.

"Your soil is waaaay too wet. It should be moist, not wet. Let everything dry out or your seedlings will rot or dampen off," they suggested

"Will hold [off] on watering until not so wet," wrote the OP. "Hopefully will see some improvement in the following days."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.