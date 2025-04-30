Woman shares brilliant hack to reuse old toilet paper rolls: 'Need to try'

"Literally anyone can try this."

A Dyson-style blowout without the $600 price tag? Someone has found a way — using nothing more than empty toilet paper rolls and a few hair clips. The clever trick turns trash into beauty tools and offers a no-heat, budget-friendly way to get bouncy curls.

In a video that now has thousands of views, a TikToker walks viewers through how she repurposes old paper towel and toilet paper rolls into curlers that mimic the results of expensive blowout tools. It's a major win for anyone looking to cut down on heat damage, styling costs, or household waste.

The scoop

TikTok user Ariadne (@ariigato_) shared the creative hack in a video titled "we love accessible hair hacks." In it, she shows how to section and roll her freshly blow-dried hair onto empty toilet paper tubes, securing each one with a clip to hold. The wider diameter of the roll gives volume, while the shape helps lock in a curl.

"You really don't need fancy $600 tools to get great hair," she says in the video. "Like literally anyone can try this — and it's a cool way to recycle something you'd normally throw out."

All you need to try it at home are clean toilet paper rolls (or cut-up paper towel rolls), sectioned hair, a hair dryer, and a few clips to hold everything in place while it sets.

How it's helping

It's arguable that the most exciting part is that it's free. Instead of spending hundreds on name-brand styling tools or heat rollers, this hack also cuts down on heat damage and works with minimal effort once the hair is prepped.

It's a double win. Repurposing cardboard rolls reduces the demand for single-use beauty tools and diverts waste from landfills, helping cut back on overflow and keep plastic and paper waste out of our oceans.

For more ways to give household waste a new purpose, look into repurposing containers and packaging into sustainable items for around the house.

If you're also looking to reduce clutter and make money in the process, there are various programs that offer recycling or cash-back incentives for secondhand goods. You should know your recycling options, and you can recycle either clothes or electronics with many of these services.

What everyone's saying

"Queen of environmentalism," one viewer said.

"You are saving the planet," another added.

A third commenter wrote, "Need to try!!!"

No matter your hair type or budget, this hack proves you can have great style and a lighter impact on the planet — no fancy tools required.

