Prepper shares easy fire starter recipe in case of emergencies: 'This is one of the staples'

A Redditor revealed that you definitely don't have to go to the store to make your own fire starter.

Their hack requires only three readily available components to kickstart a fire for warmth, cooking, signaling in an emergency, or for any other reason.

The recipe the Redditor proposed calls for wax, paper, and heat. They noted that "tissues and napkins work better" for the paper component.

The steps to put it together were easy to follow. You begin by melting the wax. Next, you dip the paper in and wait for the wax-soaked paper to "cool down and harden." And that's it, you have your fire starter.

They noted that it worked "very well" in their testing and that "wax is the best option because it makes the fire starter waterproof and burns longer."

The best part about the Redditor's hack is that it can promote upcycling over needlessly purchasing new items or tossing old ones. The wax can be obtained from burned-out candles, saving them from methane-producing landfills.

The paper can come from a variety of sources like tissue or toilet paper. Similar hacks for fire starters incorporate toilet paper rolls, dryer lint, and other oft-discarded items.

This all adds up to a circular economy, where instead of buying as many things as possible, items can be repurposed. That can reduce the planet-heating pollution associated with trash ending up in landfills, as well as the energy use of producing and shipping new products.

That's why consumers should think twice before tossing old clothes and items. Many can be upcycled or repurposed through brands like Trashie, with benefits to you and the planet. Making money is an added bonus.

Commenters on Reddit were fans of the original poster's hack and added their own ideas for homemade fire starters.

"This is one of the staples," a user wrote while praising it as "easy to do, waterproof, easy to light…and easy to pack and carry."

Other posters suggested other household concoctions involving combinations of readily available items like cotton, vaseline, dryer lint, duct tape, tea bags, and vegetable oil.

