Woman shares simple tip that keeps her electricity bill under $75 a month: 'It makes a big difference'

Nobody likes to spend their hard-earned money on utilities. One TikToker has the skinny on how to keep those bills low.

The scoop

Pennies to Dollars (@pennies_to_dollars), a Kansas native who keeps things frugal, reveals a few tricks that keep her electric bill between $65 and $75 per month.

The empty-nester says keeping everything in one room on a power strip is the key to success. For example, in the kitchen, the microwave, the light over the sink, the toaster, and the coffee pot are all on the same power strip.

"Unless we are using those items, the power strip is off," Pennies to Dollars explained in the video.

The rooms she doesn't use as often are kept unplugged.

Another huge tip is planting trees around the house to keep it cool. The TikToker said that during a heat wave of 101 degrees, her house remained more than 20 degrees cooler all because of trees and blackout curtains.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"I cannot underestimate the value of having trees around your home," she said, revealing later in the comments that these hacks have cut her electric bill by over 50%.

It should be noted that some major appliances should not be used on a power strip for safety reasons. This hack is for lights and small countertop appliances that are rarely used.

How it's working

This hack is a great way to fight energy vampires — devices that pull electricity when they're plugged in, even when they're not in use, sucking the life from your bank account. It's an easy fix that uses less energy and keeps more money in your wallet to spend on other things you need.

According to Duke Energy, these appliances can account for up to 20% of an electric bill.

Leaving things unplugged is also safer for preventing electrical fires. For anyone who watched "This is Us," you know that one unattended Crock-Pot can change everything. This is a hack that saves energy, money, and lives.

By living an unplugged lifestyle with energy-efficient appliances, you reduce your individual carbon footprint by significantly reducing the pollution from your home. Smart home technology and weatherizing your house can save you even more money on heating and cooling.

Clean energy is transitioning into becoming more affordable with rising awareness and companies that are helping to make it more accessible. Arcadia is doing its part by helping homeowners access community solar and wind energy from almost anywhere. It cuts the upfront costs of buying and installing solar panels, which has become an obstacle for most people.

Tesla has recently launched more than 600 solar neighborhoods, producing homes with built-in solar roofs and Tesla Powerwalls, which will give homeowners independence from local power plants that use dirty fuel sources to power up.

What people are saying

The electricity bill hack was a huge eye-opener for a lot of people.

"It makes a big difference," one TikTok user wrote.

"Unplug everything but the Refrigerator. Everything!" another agreed.

A third was ready to invest, saying: "That's a good idea. I'm gonna have to get some more power strips. I never thought of that!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.