Gardener shares stunning before-and-after photos of front yard transformation: 'Beautiful'

While some novice gardeners might think that having the yard of your dreams is nothing more than a pipe dream, it actually might be a little easier than you realize.

In a short and stylish clip, TikToker Sebastian: Mr Steal Your Lawn (@on.terra.firma) showcased just what it takes to transform your boring yard into an exciting representation of your personality.

Although it may take a bit of work upfront, creating your own native garden can actually require less work in the long run. It can also be better for your local ecosystem as well.

"Discover how to cultivate a beautiful native garden that attracts pollinators and promotes biodiversity," the TikToker wrote. "Perfect for garden enthusiasts!"

When the gardener was asked how they set up their irrigation system for the garden, they were quick to note one of the added benefits of native plants. "No irrigation system," the TikToker explained. "Good thing about these natives is once they're established they require little water and are drought tolerant."

Native plants typically require less water (and less maintenance) than non-native plants because they are adapted to the specific climate and soil conditions of their native region. They have evolved to thrive with the natural amount of moisture available, often being able to develop deeper root systems that can tap into underground water sources and store it for later use.

Not only does this mean they can save you money on your water bill, but they can also create a more hospitable environment for wildlife and other plants in your garden. The nectar, nuts, seeds, and fruits produced by native plants can offer essential foods for wildlife and even pollinators such as bees, birds, and butterflies — which helps to protect our food supply.

Even a partial lawn replacement with natural options like native plants, clover, or buffalo grass can help homeowners save both time and money while helping the environment.

In the comments section, most users were impressed with the original poster's desire to move away from maintaining lawns. They also appreciated the special attention paid to those valuable pollinators.

"So much better than a lawn," noted one user. "Good for wildlife too!"

"I said whoa out loud!" exclaimed a second commenter. "Beautiful."

"I've been researching native gardens for years in [preparation] of having a yard someday," wrote another user. "This is phenomenal and amazing for our pollinators."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.