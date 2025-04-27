Gardener reveals how she revived a 6,000-square-foot garden with little effort: 'Now it's really taking off'

"You can still get your garden planted."

Your gardening game is about to reach the next level.

A TikTok video from Sunshine Farm (@sunshinefarmny) showcases a "6,000-square-foot no-till permaculture garden."

The scoop

No-till gardening is a method in which no devices are used to disturb the soil. This includes everything from heavy-duty machinery to handheld tools such as shovels.

The creator explains the process in detail in the video, noting that the garden was entirely grass about five years before.

"In the fall, we simply put down cardboard or contractor paper and then layered mulch right on top, and then that spring, we planted right in the ground beneath the mulch," they say. "Even though it's spring right now … you can still get your garden planted right now using no-till methods."

They add that cardboard, contractor paper, or newspaper breaks down naturally over time, allowing roots to access the soil below.

"Your soil is going to be amazing," they say.

How it's helping

Tilling soil has proved problematic, as it promotes weed growth and disrupts the microorganisms that live near the top of the soil that are essential to its health. No-till methods minimize soil disruption, help grow nutrient-dense food, reduce erosion, and foster increased biodiversity.

Plus, no-till soil requires a lot less manual labor. Much of the work you would otherwise do is accomplished by layers of organic material being stacked on top of one another between the compost, cardboard, and newspaper, all of which interact directly with the soil and the organisms that inhabit and surround it.

What everyone's saying

In the video, the creator showcases before-and-after photos of her garden, and the transformation is stunning.

TikTokers were understandably eager to learn how it was done and appeared excited to see a step-by-step breakdown of the process.

"Incredible! Thank you for sharing," wrote one commenter.

"Yeeees!" responded another enthusiastic user. "I solarized pathways and plots, put down cardboard for new beds, lasagna layers and mulched and now it's really taking off! I love it!"

