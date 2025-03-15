Expert gardener shares ancient irrigation method that saves water and effort: 'Thanks for sharing great wisdom!'

Instead of spending time with a hose every day, gardeners can refill their ollas every few days or even once a week, depending on the weather conditions and soil type.

Gardening enthusiasts are rediscovering an ancient technique that provides steady hydration to plants while conserving water: olla irrigation.

The scoop

Ollas (pronounced "oy-yas") are unglazed terracotta pots filled with water and buried in the soil. Their porous material allows moisture to slowly seep into the surrounding soil, delivering water directly to plant roots.

As the soil dries, more water is drawn from the olla, ensuring consistent hydration. Best of all, this low-tech solution requires no pumps, timers, or hoses — just a basic setup and occasional refilling.

A video from Gardening Australia (@GardeningAustralia) demonstrates how to make a DIY olla using two terracotta pots, weatherproof silicone, and a simple lid.

This affordable irrigation system works well for garden beds, potted plants, and young trees. As the video explains, "it's been around since the first century B.C."

How it's helping

This irrigation hack makes life easier by reducing the need for frequent watering. Instead of spending time with a hose every day, gardeners can refill their ollas every few days or even once a week, depending on the weather conditions and soil type.

Since the water seeps out only when the soil is dry, plants receive the right amount of moisture, reducing the risk of root rot and fungal diseases while encouraging deeper root growth. This makes plants more resilient to drought.

For those growing their own food, olla irrigation helps maintain steady moisture levels for vegetables like tomatoes, squash, and melons. Incorporating sustainable techniques can further boost garden productivity.

Home gardening also brings cost savings and better-tasting produce. Research shows that community gardening can improve gut health by increasing fiber intake and encouraging a more diverse diet. An investment of around $70 in gardening can yield up to $600 in fresh produce annually.

Gardening is also known to reduce stress, boost mood, and improve physical health by promoting movement and time outdoors. Studies have shown that community gardening provides a calming activity and fosters social connections.

Not only does the olla method save time and effort, but it also helps conserve water. By delivering moisture straight to the roots instead of spraying it over a plant's surface, evaporation and runoff are significantly reduced, making it especially useful in hot, dry climates.

Learning other sustainable gardening techniques — such as natural weed control, companion planting, and natural pest control — can further improve plant health and reduce waste.

What everyone's saying

Gardeners who have tried this technique are raving about its benefits. One viewer wrote, "Thanks for sharing great wisdom! Plan to try this out this season!"

Another noted, "This hot Texan really appreciates this idea. My plants cook in the summer. Even heat-tolerant plants wilt in August."

A DIY enthusiast shared their twist on the method: "I made one similar to yours except I added a fill tube and a float … and a stiff metal rod."

