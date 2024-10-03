Gardener seeks advice on what to plant in effort to satisfy both HOA requirements and pollinators: 'Always a fan of bumblebees'

Making eco-friendly changes, like focusing on native plants for your lawn, often buts up against HOA policies.

A gardener turned to the internet for advice on how to keep their lawn — and their HOA — happy.

"I am interested in potential ideas for how to decorate near the base of a few young serviceberry trees," a homeowner in southeastern Virginia wrote in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit. "Specifically, I am in an HOA so want to be able to attractively provide for pollinators while keeping my HOA and young trees moderately happy."

They added some of their conditions, noting, "The area receives primarily afternoon sun exposure and will be in the front facing lawn, where it will be exposed to light suburban street traffic."

Making eco-friendly changes, like focusing on native plants for your lawn, often butts up against HOA policies. Homeowners and renters in many states have struggled with HOA rules that require watering lawns during drought conditions or preventing planting native plants to maintain a certain aesthetic in the neighborhood.

Native lawns can be just as beautiful in their own right — and beneficial, too. As the homeowner noted, they wanted to attract pollinators to their yard, and a variety of plants meant to grow in the area can provide food, shelter, and more for bees, birds, and other animals that complete this essential part of the growing cycle. Plus, they require less water and maintenance, saving money in the long run.

If you want to make environmentally friendly changes to your lawn but are running into issues with your HOA, check out The Cool Down's guide to changing HOA bylaws.

The people in the comments had some excellent suggestions for helping out the homeowner.

One person suggested growing Penstemon hirsutus (aka hairy beardtongue) like they did, saying they "don't find the seedheads unattractive after flowering has finished. They attracted a ridiculous number of bumblebees, too!"

The original commenter loved the idea, replying, "Always a fan of bumblebees."

Another recommended Ruellia humilis (better known as prairie petunia), adding they have "Carex rosea around various shrubbery, and callirhoe involucrata threaded through various places. All very tidy front of the border plants."

