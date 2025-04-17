Gardener shares ancient irrigation method to reduce water bills: 'I need to try this'

In the US, we use a lot of water.

Making sure your plants get enough water is key to a healthy and successful garden throughout the year. With this tip from one TikToker, you can make sure your plants are getting the right amount of water without wasting it.

The scoop

TikToker Rachael Eppley (@hey.im.rach) shared their quick tip to keeping your plants watered using a terracotta pot.

In their video, Rachael shows how to seal the hole at the bottom of the classic terracotta pots so water doesn't seep out. "Sticky tack is the key," Rachael says. "That's what I use to fill the hole."

Sticky tack, or mounting putty, can be found at many home goods and crafting stores. Beeswax is another "brilliant" method, but Rachael didn't have access to it. The moldable putty is perfect for sealing up the hole at the bottom of the pot.

To fill in the hole, you have to roll the sticky tack in a ball and then insert it into the hole. Then you mold it around both the inside of the pot and the bottom exterior of the pot. It's that easy.

Because terracotta is a porous, unglazed clay, it's perfect for watering your plants adequately without wasting water. "You actually don't want water going through the bottom hole because the water seeps through the pot itself, and that's what will water the plants perfectly," Rachael wrote in the comments.

How it's helping

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the United States uses about 9 billion gallons per day on irrigation. This is just a third of all residential water use. When we use too much water, we can increase water bills, destroy ecosystems, and contribute to droughts.

Terracotta pots, which have been used for over 2,500 years, are a great way to ensure you save water, and they don't drive up your utility bill. By using this hack in your garden, you can effectively water your plants in the area around it without the risk of wastage from a hose or watering can.

Ensuring your plants are getting the right amount of water without wasting it can help your garden thrive. This gives you the chance to save money on your grocery bill by growing fruits and vegetables in your backyard.

It also can ensure you protect your local ecosystem by providing food and resources for pollinators. Plus, overwatering your plants and vegetables can cause root damage and ultimately kill your plants.

Other gardeners have shared their hacks for saving water in your garden. One used a rain barrel to collect rainwater and distribute it to their plants. Another used a plastic bottle to water their garden.

What everyone's saying

"Ugh I need to try this!!" one commenter wrote on Rachael's video.

"So helpful," another wrote.

Other commenters shared their own hacks for saving water from seeping out the bottom of pots. These included plastic lids, clay, corks from wine bottles, and spray foam.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



