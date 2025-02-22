Weary homeowner seeks solar installation advice after hearing customer service horror stories — here's how to upgrade to solar without getting ripped off

"Looking to go solar but want to avoid the scams."

We all know why the phrase "too much of a good thing" exists — for one homeowner, it was never more true than when it came to upgrading their home to solar power.

They went to the subreddit r/solar for advice and asked: "Looking to go solar but want to avoid the scams, what are some good beginner guides for solar? I have a large-ish budget and want to do things right. I've seen so many top 10 lists I feel like my head will spin."

For further context, they explained that they hoped to go "as off grid as possible, ie. battery storage and as many panels my roof can handle." Beyond installing the solar, they planned to transition from a diesel-powered to an electric vehicle. "So I want enough capacity or the ability to easily expand to charge a car [with] minimal grid usage," they said.

A couple of commenters chimed in, recommending the free tools from EnergySage, which offers installation estimates and quote comparisons. "EnergySage helped me get smarter and some good bids from vetted companies," one said.

Alternatively, another suggested, "Get quotes from local established installers."

For homeowners who want to save money on their monthly utility bills, migrating from traditional energy systems to solar power is one of the most effective ways to do it. While the initial cost can be high, there are a number of federal and state tax breaks and rebates available to cover large portions of it. It is worth noting, however, that President Donald Trump has said he wants to eliminate these incentives by drawing back the Inflation Reduction Act. And while this would require an act of Congress, it could still pay to act sooner rather than later.

After that initial installation cost, the average solar panel system fully pays for itself in just 6-12 years. Even if you move before recouping the cost, a solar installation increases the value of a home significantly, making for a higher sale price.

Finally, if you're looking to save with solar but you don't own your home, there are community solar programs that can help power your home via systems that aren't installed at your property. Learn more about how that works and your options with TCD's guide.

