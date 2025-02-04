Homeowner exposes the true cost of solar panels one year after installation — here's what they learned

"That's kind of the way I'm looking at it …"

A homeowner's honest review of their first full year using solar explains how installing solar panels is a long-term investment that has several benefits.

Posting on the subreddit r/solarenergycanada, the homeowner located in Ontario, Canada, gave a full, honest review of their first year using solar panels, and the outcome might surprise you.

The homeowner explained that, overall, the solar panels significantly lowered the cost of their bills, but they still paid a small amount every month for overnight usage and during the winter when the hours of sunlight were a lot less.

When this was combined with the cost of repaying the interest-free loan they had taken out to install the panels, the cost the OP was paying approximately $1,000 more every year for electricity. However, the OP pointed out that this is a long-term investment that would save them a lot of money once the loan was paid off.

The homeowner also shared several other benefits including that they effectively drive their Tesla Model Y for free and that they won't be affected by increases in the price of electricity in the future.

As this homeowner pointed out, installing solar panels is a long-term investment that can help you save money on utility bills. Solar panels are also better for the environment because they produce electricity using the sun — a renewable resource — instead of relying on the burning of dirty energy, which generates a lot of harmful pollution.

Installing solar panels can help reduce the amount of pollution our homes produce, leading to cleaner air, which is better for the health of our communities.

If you are thinking about installing solar panels, exploring EnergySage's free tools is a great place to start. These tools can provide you with quick solar installation estimates and allow you to compare quotes to ensure you get the best deal.

Commenters were thankful for the homeowner's honest review, and many agreed with the benefits the OP described.

"That's kind of the way I'm looking at it as future proofing against increased electricity generation costs," wrote one commenter.

Another added, "Something that stands out for me is zero fuel cost for your car. I would say you would be in positive money if you have to add in fuel."

