Installing solar panels could save you $30,000 over 20 years — here's how to get started

More people than ever are installing solar panels, and it's no wonder when you can save so much money. According to EnergySage, you may save up to $30,000 in 20 years simply by putting these panels on your house. Getting started is easy too.

The scoop

The amount you'll save depends on three factors. The first is how much you spend on electricity costs now, before you have solar panels installed. The second is what percentage of your electric bill you'll be able to reduce with solar panels. This may depend on where you live, the angle of your roof, the size of your roof, and more.

The final factor that determines how much you'll save has to do with how much you pay to get your solar panels installed. If you pay more, your savings will be less. If you get a good deal, you'll save more.

You can find out more about all of these factors at sites like EnergySage. The company will get you solar installation estimates and help you compare quotes to make sure you get the best deal on solar so you'll save as much as possible. The marketplace also helps connect you to any rebates or other programs that help you cover the cost of your solar installation.

How it's helping

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the main benefit that consumers see from installing solar panels is lower bills, as mentioned above. However, they may also find that solar raises the value of their home if and when they want to sell it. When more people use solar and don't rely so heavily on the power grid, it makes the whole community more resilient in the face of any extreme weather events that occur.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration notes that solar also avoids putting so many dirty chemicals into the air. When we use the sun for energy, we do good things for the planet.

If solar is not an option for you, you can sign up for community solar if it's available in your area. You can also encourage local officials to invest in solar farms. If you want to install your own rooftop solar, though, get quotes through EnergySage to get started today.

