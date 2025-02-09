This free service helps homeowners quickly compare solar panel quotes — check how much you could save

With the help of EnergySage, you can drastically reduce your energy bills, increase your home's value, and keep the lights on when the grid is down.

It may be enticing in many ways, but switching to solar energy can also be an intimidating prospect. Where do you even start? Which company should you work with? What's a fair price and what's a ripoff?

Fortunately, you no longer have to do it alone when you convert your home to solar. You can compare quotes and consult knowledgeable advisers for free through EnergySage.

As this Instagram post shows, EnergySage's free services can help you make informed decisions throughout your solar power journey. They can provide a breakdown of solar pricing, installation requirements, available options, benefits or potential drawbacks, and much more.

The scoop

EnergySage's services are simple and easy to use. Upon visiting their website, you'll be asked for your zip code. Enter that, and then you'll answer a series of questions that will give them a better idea of what you're working with and what you're looking for.

Questions include what type of property you have, the cost of your average electric bill, when you want to install solar, etc. Your responses help EnergySage gather sufficient information to provide quotes from solar installers in your area who will cater to you.

With a range of quotes, you can weigh your options and find the best possible deal. Throughout this process, you'll have access to an EnergySage adviser who can help you meet your solar needs for as fair a price as possible.

How it's working

There's a lot to know about outfitting your home with solar panels. Making such a big decision (or several, really) can be daunting, but the benefits of converting to solar power are undeniable.

That's where EnergySage comes in.

They are an easy-to-use solar resource that's not only highly informative but totally free. You won't have to worry about making the wrong choice or being ripped off by a greedy contractor. Advisers are there to help you every step of the way, and you'll be able to compare quotes to better understand the market.

With the help of EnergySage, you can drastically reduce your energy bills, increase your home's value, and keep the lights on when the grid is down. Oh, and of course, you'll also be protecting the planet while you do it.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



