Solar experts rank all 50 states on how affordable it is to install panels — see where your state lands

CNET found states such as Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Wyoming offer almost no incentives to help families make the switch.

Looking to save thousands of dollars on solar panel installation? CNET ranked every state by how much money residents can save.

The scoop

CNET graded all U.S. states on solar-friendliness, showing which places offer the best deals when installing home solar panels. Their rankings focused on money-saving policies and incentives rather than hours of sunshine.

According to CNET's analysis, New Jersey leads the pack with outstanding solar savings. The Garden State offers homeowners credits worth more than $200 for solar energy production and full retail rates when selling extra power back to the grid — and removes solar equipment from property and sales tax calculations.

Other top-scoring states in CNET's study include New Mexico, Maryland, and Illinois (as well as Washington, D.C.). These states provide benefits including state tax credits up to $6,000, full retail rates for power sent to the grid, no property or sales tax on solar equipment, and programs that make solar affordable for lower-income households.

CNET found states such as Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Wyoming offer almost no incentives to help families make the switch.

How it's helping

While a typical solar system runs about $20,000 after a federal tax credit, CNET's research shows that solar-friendly state incentives can reduce costs by $5,000 to $10,000 or more.

To see how much money you can save, and compare quotes, check out EnergySage's handy tool. The federal government is also offering tax rebates and incentives to install solar, courtesy of the Inflation Reduction Act, but you may need to act fast to take advantage. President Donald Trump has said he plans to repeal the IRA, but that would require an act of Congress.

States with better solar policies also speed up the payback period through bigger electric bill savings. For instance, getting full retail rates for excess solar power builds savings faster than getting lower wholesale rates.

By producing your own cheaper, cleaner power, you're shielded from rising electricity costs while building a safer future. Solar power becomes free once you've paid for the panels, making it one of the smartest ways to permanently reduce energy bills.

Want to see where your state ranks and find solar incentives in your area? Check out CNET's breakdown.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.