Gardener shares miracle method for boosting plants using eggshells: 'This is a great hack'

"Those shells don't do us any good if we don't let them get help."

As the price of food continues to rise, many are turning to homegrown alternatives. Growing your own food can be a daunting task, but with sustainable tips and tricks, you will have a lush garden in no time.

One TikToker, Dee (@gardenofdeeden), has discovered a trick that allows your plants to access readily available calcium fertilizer.

The scoop

To whip up this miracle fertilizer, you will need one part ground eggshells to eight parts vinegar. Combine the two ingredients in a large lidded vessel and let it sit overnight — this is where the vinegar reacts to the calcium in the eggshells, causing a bubbly chemical reaction. Strain the mixture and use one tablespoon of the liquid per one gallon of water to use on your plants.

#teachersoftiktok ♬ original sound - Dee🧑🏽‍🌾🪴GardenOfDeeDen🪴💚 @gardenofdeeden Making calcium available for immediate absorption from eggshells is easy as adding vinegar. 1 part ground eggshells to 8 parts vinegar. Let sit overnight, strain. Use 1 tablespoon/ gallon as a foliar or soil drinch. #planttok

Dee adds in a comment that she uses the mixture "once a week for two weeks." Following the treatment, she adds, "I'm harvesting with no issues." Gardeners across platforms are taking note, with some reporting improved yields and fewer issues like blossom end rot in tomatoes or peppers.

How it's helping

Calcium is necessary for your plants' health, and "calcium and magnesium [are] plants' micronutrients," one commenter mentions. A lack of calcium can lead to stunted growth or weak cell walls in fruits and vegetables. Using eggshells is an excellent way to introduce these micronutrients to your garden naturally.

Using eggshells from your kitchen is a great way to reduce waste and also save you money — no more lugging heavy and expensive bags of fertilizer out of the garden center.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"Those shells don't do us any good if we don't let them get help," another user commented. This simple method also encourages circular living — turning food scraps into nourishment for new food — and supports a low-waste lifestyle.

What everyone's saying

Commenters praise Dee's creativity and ingenuity, with one commenter exclaiming, "This is a great hack!"

Others in the comments showered Dee with thanks. Many are now sharing their tweaks and results, creating a growing online community of gardeners invested in sustainability and DIY solutions. The excitement is contagious, inspiring even beginners to give home gardening a try.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.