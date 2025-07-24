Expert reveals why you should never buy these seemingly innocent plants at garden centers: 'It should be illegal'

You might not realize it, but the plants you buy at the garden center can impact the local environment. To demonstrate this point, a conservationist took a walk around their local forest, which has been taken over by invasive species.

Posting on TikTok, Kyle Lybarger (@nativeplanttok) shared a video of himself walking through his local forest, where he used to play as a child. What was once a haven of native trees and plants has now been overrun by invasive species such as English ivy and privet.

"I can't even recognize this forest because of all the invasives," Kyle said in the video, before explaining that the invasives had made their way into the forest from surrounding gardens. People often plant invasive and non-native species in their yards because they like the look of them, without realizing the plants are likely escaping into the surrounding areas.

Invasive species are a big problem globally because they destroy property, cause damage to crops, harm native species, and can sometimes even make wildfires and other natural disasters worse. According to a report released by IPBES in 2023, invasive species cost the global economy a staggering $423 billion every year, and that number continues to rise.

Removing invasive and ornamental species from your yard and replacing them with native plants can help stop the spread of invasives while also saving you time and money. Native plants can create a stunning garden, all while using less resources such as fertilizer and water, and taking less time to maintain.

Rewilding your yard is also better for the planet because it provides native wildlife with food and shelter and supports populations of pollinators. Pollinators, such as birds, bees, and butterflies, are in decline, but they are vital for food security. Native plants also help local ecosystems to function properly by helping to provide clean air and water.

Commenters were outraged by the conservationist's finding, with one saying: "It should be illegal."

Another TikTok user asked if it could be due to climate change, to which Kyle replied: "Nope its us changing the landscape by introducing non-native species."

