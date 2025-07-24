Gardener shares easy hack to make ultra-strong fertilizer from yard clippings: 'All the nutrients are harvested'

A TikTok trick transforms garden waste into fertilizer, and the technique couldn't be easier.

The scoop

TikTok gardener Chris (@busychrisgardening) has shared an ingenious method for feeding plants with lawn clippings.

The simple video guides watchers to add as much grass as possible to a container before filling it with water. To keep the grass submerged in the water, Chris suggests putting a brick on top of the clippings.

The natural fertilizer contains nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorus, without any of the nasties found in store-bought plant food.

After leaving the mixture for three days, drain the water through a sieve into another container, and just like that, you have fertilizer.

Chris demonstrates that squeezing out the grass by hand can yield even more fertilizer and recommends adding extra water to the liquid so that it goes further.

The last step is to add the fertilizer to a watering can and feed all your parched plants, using your homemade plant food to provide them with all the necessary nutrients.

How it's helping

It's so easy to make your own plant fertilizer that after trying Chris' hack, you may never want to waste money on store-bought fertilizer again. This hack provides transparency about the ingredients in your fertilizer while still improving your plant yields to the extent that any other fertilizer would.

If you decide to grow your own crops, you'll make a positive impact on the planet by decreasing the demand for mass-produced, store-bought, and globally shipped produce, which is often packaged in plastic.

Additionally, you'll save money on grocery bills and have delicious homegrown fruits and veggies to enjoy. Gardening also benefits your mental and physical health, so the bonuses of growing your own food are bountiful.

What everyone's saying

One TikTok user seemed amazed by the hack, saying, "Wow, you just showed me how much grass I've wasted."

Another person with green fingers added, "Best to throw in all the weeds and leave for a few weeks until yellow. That way, all the nutrients are harvested and the weed seeds are dead."

