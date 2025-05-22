Researchers make stunning discovery that could alleviate strains on food supply: 'Further increases productivity'

Conservation-minded farming techniques can improve crop yields and the ability of soil to absorb carbon, according to a recent study.

Poor soil health is one of the challenges presented by conventional farming practices and a changing climate. The impacts of intensive tilling, pollution, and shifting weather patterns on soil composition pose serious risks to global food security. However, the new study offers a partial solution — and it's pretty simple.

The study, led by researchers from South Dakota State University (SDSU), explored the relationships between crop yields, tillage, and soil organic carbon levels. The research analyzed data from over 21 years of soil surface samples, with more than 650,000 samples in total. Results indicated that less tillage led to better soil health and yields, as detailed in an SDSU report shared by Phys.org.

"There is a linkage between tillage reductions, yield increases, and erosion," David Clay, a distinguished professor of soil science at SDSU, said in the report. "Tillage intensity reductions slows soil organic matter decomposition, which increases the ability of the soil to retain water, leading to improved yields. Higher yields lead to soil organic matter increases, which further increases productivity while reducing both runoff and erosion."

According to the report, another intriguing element of this observation is the suggested potential for reducing fertilizer use. With more carbon in the soil thanks to tillage reductions, it's possible that farmers can use 25% less nitrogen (a key fertilizer component) without their corn yields suffering, as noted in 2024 research by some of the same contributors.

This research comes at a time when farmers are starting to see the impacts of our changing climate on their livelihoods and the world's food supply. More frequent droughts, linked to global temperature increases and altered precipitation patterns, are causing pests and diseases to thrive and crops to suffer. They can also lead to poor soil health.

Extreme weather leads to lower yields and disrupts supply chains, so food may become more scarce and grocery prices may continue to rise. It's a sobering prospect, but this SDSU study offers a solution that can help.

Not only do higher soil organic carbon levels make for healthier soil that requires less fertilizer, but it also means the soil has better water storage capacity, per the university report. With droughts becoming common and more intense, having a method to help soil optimize its water use could be game-changing.

The SDSU researchers are not the only ones seeking ways to adapt agriculture to our changing environment. Researchers at Spain's Center for Research in Agricultural Genomics have been looking into how to breed drought-resistant crops.

If you want to reduce your impact on food scarcity, you can grow your own food. Not only is it part of a more cost-effective, sustainable lifestyle, but it's also fun and fulfilling.

