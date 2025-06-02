Mom reveals clever DIY trick to erase wall scuffs without paint or chemicals: 'This is so cool'

This simple technique isn't just effective; it's also budget-friendly.

Scuff marks on walls are an inevitable part of life, especially in homes with kids or pets. But one mom's quick and simple trick for getting rid of them is sparking interest — and it's easy to see why.

The scoop

In a video, TikToker Victoria P. (@purelyvictoria) demonstrates how she removes stains from her walls using two things: a damp sponge and baking soda. With a gentle scrub, the marks disappear like magic.

Victoria notes that this hack works for removing pen and marker ink as well as pencil marks. That's especially helpful for parents with young kids who like to take their creativity beyond paper.

"This is so cool! Omg, I need to try this wall cleaning hack," one user commented, summing up viewers' reactions to the cleaning tip.

How it's helping

This DIY method isn't just effective; it's also budget-friendly. Baking soda is a staple in most households, and it costs far less than harsh cleaning products.

Beyond the savings, natural cleaning tricks like this one help reduce plastic waste from packaging — a win for the planet. Commercial cleaning products often come in plastic bottles, many of which end up in landfills.

In fact, a plastic bottle can stick around for up to 450 years. Choosing simple, low-waste alternatives is one small but impactful way to reduce your plastic footprint.

Baking soda is also nontoxic, making it a safer choice around children and animals than chemical cleaners. As a natural cleaning product, it's both versatile and accessible for households.

Certain ingredients in many commercial cleaning products have been linked to respiratory issues, allergies, and headaches after prolonged exposure. Avoiding those products also cuts down on store runs, saves gas, and reduces transportation-related air pollution.

Other clever DIY cleaning solutions use everyday items too. For instance, you can use coffee grounds to deter moles in your garden and tackle greasy kitchen messes with lemon and vinegar.

What everyone's saying

The video's viewers reacted positively to the hack. It's simple, affordable, and eco-conscious. What's not to love?

"Great tip, I'm going to give it a try," one user wrote.

Another added, "Need to do this by where my pets lay," highlighting the trick's usefulness in busy areas at home.

