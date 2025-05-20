Farmers devastated as unprecedented event wipes out nearly all of key crop: 'I've never seen the blossoms freeze and die off like this'

"What we're seeing is the opposite."

Devastation struck farmers across South Korea after an unexpected spring frost wiped out newly blossomed crops.

What's happening?

An unprecedented spring frost fell upon South Korea, with temperatures falling to 22.6 degrees Fahrenheit. This led to new pear blossoms becoming frostbitten and dying.

The pistils of the flowers turned black, indicating the death of the blossoms. Lee Mi-suk, an orchardist who has spent over three decades growing pears, has never seen anything like this.

"In over 30 years of growing pears, I've never seen the blossoms freeze and die off like this," Lee told JoongAng Daily. "What good is inspecting the pollen when there are no ovaries?"

Other crops in the region, including peaches and apples, also suffered due to the erratic weather. Hundreds of cases of cold-damaged crops were reported in nearby North Chungcheong.

"In the past, we believed that warmer weather and earlier flowering would boost crop productivity. But what we're seeing is the opposite — more frequent spring frost damage and worsening productivity," Jeong Su-jong, professor at Seoul National University, told JoongAng Daily.

The unseasonal cold was made worse by erratic weather patterns, including an unexpected warm spell in mid-March, which led to early blooming.

Why are erratic weather events important?

This unusual weather event, which resulted in the loss of so many crops, is yet another example of mass global warming disrupting typical seasonal patterns.

This disruption in our ecosystem affects not only the lives of crops but also the habitats and food supplies of every animal, including humans.

Critical climate issues worldwide continue to rise, and environmentalists everywhere are looking for solutions to stop this widespread issue.

What's being done about erratic weather events?

Efforts to address erratic weather events are increasingly focused on prevention and adaptation. Climate experts are pushing for a reduction in the creation of planet-warming gases, a reduction of waste to create smaller landfills, and better climate insurance to protect farmers from financial loss.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



